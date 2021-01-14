Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.