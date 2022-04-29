During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission is set to hear a presentation from Stockwell Engineers regarding a sewer study of lands west of Yankton.
The board will also consider a striping agreement, roofing repairs for the Yankton County Government Center, a public defender contract and a letter of support for Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health’s proposed regional facility.
The board is also slated to hold executive sessions regarding litigation and poor relief.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
