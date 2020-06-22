HOWARD — Imagine lush tropical gardens, shimmering pink sand beaches, blue seas, and spectacular sunsets.
You could be feeling blissful with joy on a fantastic getaway for two to Bermuda. While providing protection to rural healthcare teams fighting the coronavirus.
For a $75 raffle ticket, or two for $125, you could be enjoying a 4-night stay at The Fairmont Southampton in Bermuda. The trip is valued at $6,464. More details of the trip are available here: https://horizonhealthfoundation.com/donate/bermuda-raffle.
Only 150 tickets are available and will likely sell out soon with only 20 tickets remaining. The drawing will be held on June 30 at 1 p.m. CST via live video drawing on the Horizon Health Foundation Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/HorizonHealthFoundation/).
All proceeds support Horizon Health Foundation’s Coronavirus relief efforts including purchasing desperately needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Horizon Health Care staff.
“We rely on our masks, face shields and other Personal Protective Equipment every day to protect ourselves and our patients while providing care in our communities,” said Katie Stearns, CNP, James Valley Community Health Center. “Please consider purchasing a raffle ticket through the Horizon Health Foundation. Not only do you earn a chance to go on a dreamy vacation as described above, but you also get the opportunity to support my colleagues and I in our Coronavirus relief efforts.”
Call the Foundation office today at 605-772-5907 to purchase your tickets. Ask for Adam Eggert, Database Officer.
“Thanks for your continued support which allows Horizon to continue our lifesaving mission of helping each-and-every patient,” said Brianna Mae Feldhaus, Fundraising Officer. “By purchasing a couple raffle tickets you can make a real difference in our rural communities in the fight against the Coronavirus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.