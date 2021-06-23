Two Area Parishes To Mark Final Masses

Two area Catholic parishes will celebrate their final regular Masses this weekend, part of changes in the Sioux Falls Diocese effective July 1.
St. Agnes of Sigel and St. Columba of Mayfield will no longer hold Masses under the changes.
Bishop Donald DeGrood announced a reassignment of clergy in response to changes in the diocese, including the number of priests and demographic shifts.
Under the changes, one priest was assigned to six parishes that included Tabor, Scotland, Lesterville and Idylwilde (rural Freeman), as well as Sigel and Mayfield.
Under the new schedule, Saturday, Masses will be celebrated at 4:30 in Scotland and 6:30 p.m. in Tabor. Sunday Masses will be celebrated at 9 a.m. in Lesterville and 11 a.m. at Idylwilde.
The Facebook page for St. Wenceslaus Church provided the following message:
“As most of our parishioners are aware, effective July 1, 2021, weekend mass times are changing for our group of parishes: St. Wenceslaus, Tabor; St. John the Baptist, Lesterville; St. George, Scotland; and St. Boniface, Idylwilde. St. Agnes Church, Sigel, and St. Columba Church, Mayfield, will no longer have scheduled weekend masses,” the post said.
“Please pray for all of these affected parishes, their parishioners and Fr. Mark Lichter as we navigate through this transition and grow stronger in our faith. Change is never easy, so your continued support and patience is greatly appreciated. May God continue to bless each and every one of you!”
The Sioux Falls diocese, which covers South Dakota east of the Missouri River, consists of about 135,600 members, or roughly 25% of the East River population.
Last March, DeGrood provided a message to Catholics explaining the implementation of the 2014 pastoral plan.
“There has been a great saying, ‘As the shepherd goes, so too the parishioners.’ It has been on my heart and in my prayer to find ways to help our clergy be as healthy, happy and holy as possible so they can help each of you (parishioners) be healthy, happy and holy,” the bishop wrote.
“After listening to insights from clergy, laity and members of the Clergy Personnel Committee, as well as discerning the gifts of priests and insight in prayer, I am changing our approach to priestly assignments for a variety of reasons.”
In his message, DeGrood outlined the reasons in more detail. He also listed the new models and linkages for arranging parishes. As part of the process, he listed the new priest assignments.
The restructuring includes a change for the two Yankton parishes, which have each had their own priest in the past.
Starting July 1, the Rev. Tom Anderson will serve as pastor for both Sacred Heart Church and St. Benedict Church in Yankton. In that role, he will handle administrative as well as pastoral duties.
He is scheduled to have two priests serving as parochial vicars, or assistants, in serving the parishes. In addition, another priest has been assigned to serve Mount Marty University in Yankton.
While the bishop has announced the new assignments and alignment of parishes, some details are still being worked out. They will be announced as they become finalized.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.