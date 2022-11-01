100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 2, 1922
• Twenty-three cars of big rock for revetment work had been received up to this noon at the bridge site, and the unloading of the latest arrival of six cars was in progress today. Work on the pedestals continues.
• Chinese pheasants may be hunted in Yankton County Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 4-5, according to announcement by state game wardens. These birds may be shot in 10 of the counties in the eastern part of the state on dates fixed by the game department and ranging from Nov. 9-Dec. 5.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 2, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, November 2, 1972
• A relatively new concept in education at the University of South Dakota is taking “dental school to the dentist.” The program, instituted and managed by the office of Regional Continuing Dental Education at USD, makes it possible for dentists in isolated areas to receive educational requirement for relicensure without the cost of periodic trips to dental workshops. The program is called “Continuing Dental Education Program.”
• Special free testing will be offered for Yankton area residents during the Yankton Medical Society’s Diabetes Detection Week Nov. 12-18 here. Besides testing stations, Dr. T.H. Sattler said, the tests will also be offered free at the Yankton Medical Clinic and at Sacred Heart Hospital.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 2, 1997
• No paper
