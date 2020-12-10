The Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home, 509 Pine St in Yankton, will hold its annual holiday open house Saturday, Dec. 12, from noon-4 p.m.
The house will be aglow and ready for guests to view both the historic and more modern decorations carefully placed by the Questers and board members. The front gate is festively festooned with greens and red bows. The front foyer, bedecked by the Laura Ingalls Wilder Questers, is filled with dolls. The front parlor, decorated by the Arikara Questers, carries on the doll-and-carriage theme. Because Christmas is for children, a Victorian child’s doll buggy is underneath the tree. The large tree, gilded by pinks and reds and complete with presents underneath, fills the front window. The back parlor continues that motif and features a smaller tree, beautifully trimmed with white, crocheted angels and red ornaments. The formal dining room is resplendent with Christmas colors.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, board members will be wearing masks and gloves. Those touring are requested to do the same. Gloves and masks are available to those who don’t have them. They are located just inside the doors along with the sign-in sheet. Unfortunately, no cookies and cider are being served this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
