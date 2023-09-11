VERMILLION —Milana Dietrich, author of the Putnam & Smith Publishing Company book, “The Crow Won’t Tell,” will appear at Outside the Dog Books & Games, 5 Court St., Vermillion, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
“The Crow Won’t Tell” was recently featured at the LA Times Festival of Books.
