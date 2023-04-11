TABOR — The Czech Heritage Preservation Society (CHPS) will present the life stories of pioneers John Dvoracek, Joseph Novotny, Frank Welfl and the Kronaizl family. The meeting will be held Sunday, April 16, at the Tabor Community Center starting with a potluck dinner at 11:30 a.m.
You do not need to be a member of CHPS; all who are interested are invited to attend.
