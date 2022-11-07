The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during October 2022:
The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during October 2022:
Christopher Andersen, 28, and Shelby Skopec, 27, both of Pierce, Neb., married October 1, 2022.
Dubusries Balkcom, 43, of Yankton, and Amanda Quinn, 38, of Bridgewater, married October 6, 2022.
Micheal Murphy, 53, and Diduvina Casco Murillo, 39, both of Yankton, married October 7, 2022.
Anthony Nelson, 23, and Janae Hahn, 24, both of Grand Island, Neb., married October 7, 2022.
Jerad Hicks, 27, and Nicole Giedd, 30, both of Yankton, married October 8, 2022.
Ethan Maring, 29, and Tricia Bostwick, 32, both of Yankton, married October 8, 2022.
Mitchel Brasel, 30, of Yankton, and Gema Herrera-Rivera, 24, of Milbank, married October 14, 2022.
Randall Bevers, 61, and Tamera Weverstad, 61, both of Sioux Falls, married October 15, 2022.
Jami Romano, 52, and Sidney Cedarholm, 28, both of Yankton, married October 15, 2022.
Ryan Steenholdt, 28, and Rachel Pokorney, 26, both of Yankton, married October 15, 2022.
Rogan Azure, 34, and Kimberly Gallemore, 39, both of Yankton, married October 17, 2022.
Felipe Bernie, 34, and Sara Hubbell, 31, both of Yankton, married October 19, 2022.
Alex Fields, 26, and Haley Conrad, 26, both of Yankton, married October 22, 2022.
Matthew Schulte, 44, and Mandi Lampman, 43, both of Norfolk, Neb., married October 22, 2022.
Austin Wenner, 22, of Atkinson, Neb., and Carlie Wetzel, 22, of Sioux Falls, married October 22, 2022.
Jerry Hoskins, 36, of Yankton, and Melissa Star Iron Shell, 42, of Sioux Falls, married October 24, 2022.
Jason Pasco, 54, and Sara Braxton, 44, both of Yankton, married October 28, 2022.
Austin Barger, 24, and Baylie Galbreth, 24, both of Utica, married October 29, 2022.
