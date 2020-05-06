LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes man has been sentenced to three months in custody for possession of a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons.
Winston Houseman, 25, was sentenced May 4 by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier, according to a news release. His imprisonment is followed by one year of supervised release and a $5,000 fine. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Houseman was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 5, 2018. He pled guilty on January 6, 2020.
On or about July 29, 2017, in Indian country, in the District of South Dakota, Houseman, did knowingly and intentionally possess a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, according to the news release.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Nash prosecuted the case.
Houseman was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
