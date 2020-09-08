Campaign Season Debut

The District 18 Senate candidate forum Tuesday night featured a veteran seeking to switch chambers and a fresh face looking to make his first trip to Pierre.
The forum features State Representative Jean Hunhoff (R) and newcomer Jordan Foos (D). The event was livestreamed on the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
Foos, a Mount Marty University (MMU) graduate and a millennial, is currently the director of Campus Ministries at MMU. He said he hopes to bring the perspective of families and the younger generation to the Legislature.
Hunhoff has been a District 18 lawmaker for the last 20 years. She is a registered nurse and an owner of Czeckers in Yankton. She serves three separate appropriations committees, the Mental Health Delivery Task Force and the Rules Review Committee.
Moderator Jerry Oster of WNAX began by asking what the candidates thought would be the biggest challenges facing South Dakota in 2021.
“Health care. As somebody with a young family, I have experienced that health care can be a huge burden on families,” Foos said. “Another thing that I care a lot about is making sure that we have a way of life that is sustainable; and strong, robust economic development that is in line with how the earth operates.”
Both candidates agreed that the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will also be a major issue this coming year.
“Of course (the biggest issue) will be COVID, but it will certainly be the implications that we’re trying to deal with now — how to address all that impact,” Hunhoff said. “I think in the overall, it’s really looking at how we are going to take our resources, continue to supply and provide for those three priority areas (Medicaid, education and state employees) of South Dakota. The basis is the economic foundation and what we’re going to do to keep those businesses that are here, to sustain them, to utilize that workforce and to grow.”
One question that hit close to home for District 18 touched on the constant staffing-related problems at the Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.
“I feel like the best measure of a community is how well we are taking care of those people who are the least among us who are struggling the most,” Foos said. “That should be a priority. I would need to get more familiar with the particularities of some of the struggles at HSC. Is it funding? is it education? What is it exactly? I would like to know that.”
Hunhoff said that issue has been on her radar and that she is continuing to work with it. However, despite a shift away from mental-health nursing among students, the real problems stem from having a single facility to deal with many levels of need throughout the state.
“Really, any South Dakotan, if they’ve got a mental health crisis and they need acute-care treatment in a hospital setting, they should be able to access that,” Hunhoff said. “Right now, we don’t have that. What we have in place is that you have to get committed, and that should not be. The reason we have that is because we don’t have any resources out in the other ends of the state.”
When asked if the issue was about money, Hunhoff said that it was really a question of having resources in local communities.
“When you start looking at the numbers of the people that are committed, they have to stay a period of time,” Hunhoff said. “The majority of them could get out before that because, that said, they didn’t need that level (of care), but they don’t have the support system in (their) county.”
Foos said, “I would agree with Jean (in terms of) how is it we can get a situation where you don’t have to drive all the way across the state to receive care. “Some of our educational institutions in South Dakota, like Mount Marty, who have a mental-health track for their nurse practitioners, (how do we) get more of those professional staff trained, so that they can move into the rural settings, and some of those services can be delivered closer to home for people, and maybe opening up beds?”
When asked what would be their No.1 priority if elected, the candidates ended on different notes.
“I’m passionate about many things,” Hunhoff said. “My priority is to make sure that, at least in this district, we’ve got the access and the availability and the resources to serve the people that we have.”
Foos also said he wants to support all the needs of District 18, but that he is passionate about supporting Native legislators and their concerns.
“I feel that my faith compels me again to seek out those people who are on the margins of our communities and make sure that they get centered in our conversations in government,” he said. “The second thing that’s my main motivation for running is my family. I want to make sure that the voice of families is heard in Pierre.”
