Yankton County reached an all-time high in active COVID-19 cases, reporting 679 in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
That topped the previous high mark of 664 recorded on Dec. 10, 2020.
The county saw 54 new infections Tuesday, along with four recoveries. Also, two new hospitalizations were reported. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with nine COVID-19 cases, six of which were in intensive care. Also, the Human Services Center was shown with six COVID cases.
Statewide, South Dakota recorded 2,265 new cases Tuesday, with active cases reaching another record high at 28,813 (+1,978).
One new death was reported, raising the state toll to 2,560. The new fatality was not recorded in the Yankton area.
Current hospitalizations dropped by one to 348. There were 47 new hospitalizations recorded.
The seven-day test-positivity rate rose to 38.6% (+1.4%).
The DOH also announced Tuesday that a second child under age 10 has died after contacting COVID-19.
The child was identified as being from Minnehaha County, which includes Sioux Falls. COVID-19 was "the underlying factor," department spokesman Daniel Bucheli said in an email to the Argus Leader. Bucheli said no further information would be made available.
The first death was an infant under the age of 1 out of Pennington County.
More than 12,892 children under age 10 have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020, The Associated Press reported.
There were 277 new cases reported in the eight area South Dakota counties Tuesday. Reports from the other counties included: Bon Homme County, +22; Charles Mix County, +50; Clay County, +59; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +15; Turner County, +22; and Union County, +52.
After reporting a big surge last week with the start of classes for the spring semester, the University of South Dakota online portal showed a big drop in cases Tuesday. It reported 70 active cases (55 students, 15 staff), down nearly 46% from Friday. There were 79 people in quarantine/isolation (-56), including four on campus (-13).
Mount Marty University announced on its website Tuesday that it’s shifting from daily to weekly COVID updates. In its most recent report last Wednesday, MMU posted four active cases.
Meanwhile, in the DOH’s weekly update of community spread levels in the state’s counties, Jones County in central South Dakota dropped from high to low community spread, marking the first time in three weeks the entire state had not been classified at high spread. The rest of the 66 counties remained at high spread.
