The Yankton Police Department’s new chief is going to be a familiar face.
In a press release from Yankton City Manager Amy Leon, it was announced that the hiring committee has narrowed its search to two finalists — YPD commanders Todd Brandt and Jason Foote.
One of them will step in for Chief John Harris who is set to retire this summer.
Leon said the next steps include small group interviews and a meet-and-greet/social with city officials.
