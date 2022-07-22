100 Years
Sunday, July 23, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 23, 1947
• Friends and relatives of the Adolph Pibal family took time off from their own duties Sunday and Monday to help harvest the small grain on the Pibal farm, which is two miles north and one mile east of Tabor. Mr. Pibal has been a patient at Sacred Heart hospital here for more than three weeks, being treated for undulant fever.
• After a considerable time, during which Yankton was inadequately marked for identification from the air, the city is now properly posted in compliance with Civil Aeronautics and is easily identifiable from the air. The local airport board reports that the name of the town and direction pointers have been painted on the roof of the Shoemaker garage building on W. Third Street, as well as on top of the shop and tile hangar buildings at the airport.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 23, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 23, 1997
• A staple for Yankton grocery shoppers since 1978 will close its doors Aug. 2. Nash-Finch Inc. officials announced that the Our Family Foods will close its doors for good.
• Police suspect Monday night’s robbery at Prairie Pumper to be connected to two previous robberies of Yankton businesses. Monday night’s lone robber fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing Prairie Pumper shortly before 11 p.m.
