PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed October as Archives Month in South Dakota.
“There are numerous county, municipal, university, and private archives in addition to the South Dakota State Historical Society-State Archives in South Dakota, which cooperate in the preservation and accessibility of the state’s documentary heritage,” noted Gov. Noem in the proclamation.
Archives Month is celebrated nationally every year in October as a time to highlight the importance of archives.
