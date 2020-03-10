The local Wednesday Drive and Diners (people with muscle cars, hot rods, special interest cars, etc.) will hold their annual organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday March 12, on Buck Burger Night at The Keg in Tabor.
All people interested in being involved in decisions concerning times, restaurants, the Memorial Day Car Show, etc., are welcome.
For more information, contact Bill or Gaylene McMenamy at (605)-665-8719 or (605)-660-5878.
