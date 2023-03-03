On Feb. 25, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident just South of 892 Road on 540 Avenue. A South-bound red 1983 Ford F-150, driven and owned by James Pelster of Omaha, hit a northbound gray 2011 Subaru Outback, owned by Henry and Marcia Miller of Crofton. Mrs, Miller nearly hit Mr. Pelster head on at the crest of a hill on 540 Avenue. Pelster was taken by rescue to Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Miller was flighted. As of Feb. 26, 2023, Marcia Miller was in stable but serious condition. Assisting at the scene was Santee PD, Nebraska State Patrol, Santee and Bloomfield Rescue and Santee, Lindy, and Bloomfield Fire Departments.
