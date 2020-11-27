The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Gavins Point Dam will be closing a portion of the parking area on the north side of the spillway beginning Monday, Nov. 30. This area, also known as the Fishing Wall, will be the staging area for contractors replacing fiber optic lines along the dam.
This project, which should be completed mid to late December, will only affect the western most area of the parking lot and will be marked by traffic cones. During the closure vehicles and pedestrians will be prohibited beyond the cones.
For updated information, visit www.nwo.usace.army.mil/gavinspoint, or by calling (402) 667-2546.
