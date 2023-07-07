Blazing A New Trail

Overnight, the Rev. Tom Anderson went from pastoring two Catholic churches to eight.
Anderson has served Sacred Heart Church and St. Benedict Church, both of Yankton, for three years. His ministry team included three associate pastors.
But under the Set Ablaze initiative, the Sioux Falls Diocese grouped its parishes into pastorates led by larger teams of priests. The diocese consists of 125,000 Catholics living east of the Missouri River in South Dakota.
Set Ablaze, resulting from a two-year planning process, seeks to address many of the same issues facing other Christian denominations, Anderson said. Those issues include not only clergy shortages but also dramatic shifts in population and a declining number of parishioners in the pews.
The Set Ablaze changes became effective July 5.
“The bishop (Donald DeGrood) normally makes changes in priest assignments July 1, but he decided to wait this time until after the Fourth of July holiday,” Anderson said.
As with his former role at the two Yankton churches, Anderson will remain in charge of the new cluster of churches. The other priests, serving as associate pastors, include the Revs. Joe Forcelle, Darin Schmidt, Thi Pham and Bob Lacey (who returns in October from a military chaplaincy).
The priests will serve all eight churches as a team, not assigned to particular parishes, Anderson said. This group is referred to as Pastorate 14 on the diocesan website.
“We have the two (churches) in Yankton, St. Benedict and Sacred Heart,” he said. “We have the three parishes, that I call the Tyndall cluster, in Springfield, Tabor and Tyndall. And we have the three parishes in the northern part of our pastorate: Scotland, Idylwilde and Lesterville.”
In addition, the Rev. Grant Lacey will continue serving as chaplain for Mount Marty University and Sacred Heart Monastery, both in Yankton.
MAKING CHANGES
For the past year, the Rev. Nick Haiar has filled Bob Lacey’s role at the Yankton churches. Now, Haiar and the Rev. Mark Lichter — who formerly served the Tabor and Scotland areas — have taken on assignments in and around Sioux Falls.
Anderson emphasized the initiative is not designed to force mergers, as each of the eight churches will maintain its own parish council, finances, property and cemetery. The two Yankton churches won’t dominate or take precedence over the smaller parishes. In contrast, the new grouping can help strengthen the rural churches compared to their previous situation because of the larger number of available priests and other resources.
“What I think will be different for people is getting a lot bigger perspective, just as the bishop has over all the parishes in the diocese,” he said.
Under Set Ablaze, southeast South Dakota will include two other clusters:
• PASTORATE 13: Parishes in Armour, Dante, Dimock, Geddes, Lake Andes, Marty, Parkston, Platte and Wagner.
They will be served by the Rev. Thomas Clement as pastor and the Rev. Jim Frierich, John Helmueller and Gary DeRouchey as parochial vicars.
• PASTORATE 15: The parishes include Beresford, Centerville, Dakota Dunes, Elk Point, Jefferson, Wakonda and St. Agnes and St. Thomas More Newman Center (University of South Dakota) of Vermillion.
They will be served by the Rev. Terry Anderson as pastor and the Revs. Joe Vogel, David Roehrich and Kevin Doyle as parochial vicars. In addition, the Rev. Joe Rutten will serve as a parochial vicar and priest director at the USD Newman Center.
EASING THE BURDEN
For the Rev. Scott Traynor, the new arrangement provides a chance not only to east the burden on priests but also to draw on the person in the pew.
Traynor, who formerly served St. Benedict Church in Yankton, now works at the diocesan level. His duties include overseeing both vocations — those serving in the priesthood and other religious life — along with Broom Tree ministry near Irene.
“One emphasis is the healthiness, happiness and holiness of the clergy,” he said. “I find I’m always a better priest when I work with others. There is so much mutual encouragement, and we connect with one another.”
Both before and after the Set Ablaze change, the diocese still has 72 priests serving 114 parishes, Traynor said. However, they will now serve as part of a new structure.
“We have a shifting landscape,” he added.
Anderson noted major factors affecting the Catholic church, and other denominations as well, with a clergy shortage as just one issue.
A second one is the declining, graying populations of many rural areas while the larger cities continue their growth. “You look all over South Dakota, and the small towns in general are shrinking. It isn’t just the number of priests,” he added.
A third trend is the declining number of people practicing or even holding faith, he said.
“Another factor is the cultural situation that the whole United States finds itself, where, for some people, faith has become foreign,” he said. “Where in the past, everybody was a member of some church, we’re seeing more and more people who are unchurched and have no Christian background.”
Amidst such challenges, Set Ablaze provides a forward-looking approach rather than wait for changes down the line, Anderson said.
“How do we need to change our behavior in light of these changes in our society? We can’t just sit back in our parishes like we used to do and wait for people to come. We have to be more proactive,” he said.
“We need to get out and do more. It’s not like it’s the first time the Catholic Church has done this. We don’t pretend this is a new idea, but it needs to be part of the process in how we’re going to meet the new age we’re in.”
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
At age 33, Haiar has served as a priest for a year. He believes he will adapt easily to Set Ablaze because of his youth and familiarity with change.
“We’re entering a new stage of the church,” he said.
Haiar welcomes Set Ablaze as necessary to address declining church attendance and fewer priests, particularly with a number of the clergy nearing retirement.
The pandemic created major challenges as many people didn’t resume church attendance, while others just fell through the cracks because of lack of outreach, Haiar said.
“What can we do differently? How can we try to reverse that trend? How can we (attract) more young families and young people?” he asked. “If we follow the status quo, it won’t end well for anybody.”
In addition, Set Ablaze provides the setting for continuing and growing special ministries, such as for Native Americans and Hispanics, in an increasingly diverse society, Haiar said.
He agreed that the pastorates provide important support for the clergy who often became isolated from others.
“You had many priests who had to become a Lone Ranger because they didn’t get to see their brother priests. They may be the only priest for 100 miles,” he said.
“The other driving force was, prior to being bishop (for the Sioux Falls Diocese), Bishop DeGrood was the vicar for clergy in St. Paul, Minnesota. He saw a lot of the priests’ experiences if they were lonely and overworked. He wanted to be proactive so priests are healthy and can serve the people well. It’s what our parishioners deserve.”
In recent years, the Yankton priests have hosted their brother priests in the southeast region for a weekly meal to socialize and support each other in an informal setting.
BLAZING A TRAIL
Prior to the Set Ablaze changes, the Yankton parishes served as a testing ground for the larger diocesan restructuring, Anderson said.
“As for the way St. Benedict and Sacred Heart were doing things (by sharing priests), it was almost like a trial run for the bishop in crafting his bigger plan. He did this first in Mitchell, Yankton and Aberdeen to see how it worked,” he said.
“We’ve been able to experiment with some of the challenges of more than one parish and sharing the responsibility. Now the bishop is looking around to make this more the norm for our diocese.”
Under Set Ablaze, Catholics need to realize they still have the opportunities to practice their faith, Haiar said.
“I think the biggest challenge, especially for us in the rural part of the country where stability is important, is that change is hard,” he said. “You’ll still have your Masses and priests, but they may not be as available or as many opportunities as there used to be. In 10 years, there may be only 60 priests.”
Set Ablaze actually returns to the church’s roots, Haiar said.
“We’re modeling ourselves like the early church. As with anything, there are growing pains,” he said. “My hope is that we become a more vibrant and stronger church. We need to pray and remain flexible. I think, in the end, we’ll be glad we did it.”
Anderson said he has already learned numerous lessons.
“One thing, it has taught me I can’t do everything. I’ve got to trust and turn things over. I think people have been surprised on how much joy there is in trying to work together on things,” he said.
“The bishop has given us the outline, our boundaries. You’ve got the sandbox you get to play in and the people you are playing with. Now you come up with a plan for game playing and the process we’ll go through.”
The Sioux Falls Diocese is challenging the faithful to reach out in ways never before imagined, Anderson said.
“Now that we have all these gifts and talents coming together, what should we do with them?” he said. “It’s time for us to dream big now and in the years ahead.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.