Foote Named Yankton Chief of Police

The City of Yankton has selected Jason Foote as its next chief of police.
The decision was announced in a press release issued Tuesday.
Foote will take over his duties as chief following the departure of retiring Chief John Harris in early July.
Foote has been with the Yankton Police Department (YPD) since 1997. His service to Yankton has included animal control officer, patrol officer, canine handler and sergeant prior to being named commander in 2018. Incoming Chief Foote’s additional contributions to the YPD include firearms instructor, former canine instructor and ethics instructor.
“He stood out from a large group of highly qualified candidates based on his qualifications, character and experience,” the press release said.
City Manager Amy Leon added, “Jason will be an excellent chief. He understands the challenges facing law enforcement and is committed to recruiting and maintaining the high quality, caring officers we have in Yankton.”
In the press release, Foote said he is excited to lead the police department.
“It is an honor to be named chief of the City of Yankton Police Department; leading and working alongside some of the finest officers I’ve ever known,” said Foote.
Foote is supported at home by his wife Jessie and their children, Charlie, 16; Chloe, 14; and Claire 10. Also encouraging Incoming Chief Foote is his mother, Ruth Foote. Retired K-9 Ares remains an important part of the Foote family.
