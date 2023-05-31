BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is partnering with the United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Natural Resources Conservation Service to provide the 2023 South Dakota Range Management Workshop June 27-29 near Deadwood.

Formerly known as “Range Camp,” the South Dakota Range Management Workshop is a three-day event for natural resource professionals. The information provided during the event will help them collaborate with producers and permittees to sustain and regenerate range resources. This year’s workshop will be at the Sawyer Memorial Trust Property, 11790 Brownsville Road, Deadwood, S.D., 57732.

