PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is warning South Dakotans about money donation scams that have appeared in recent days from so-called organizations trying to raise funds to help victims of the Maui wildfires in Hawaii.
‘With disasters, unfortunately come those who are looking to deceive the public using victims,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division encourages people to only donate to reputable organizations that are actually raising funds for this disaster.”
