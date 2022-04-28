SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Hall of Fame Board of Directors has selected Laurie Becvar as the next CEO of the organization. An experienced executive, Becvar will lead the Hall in recognizing and honoring individuals who champion a culture of excellence across South Dakota. Becvar succeeds current CEO, Greta Chapman, who is retiring May 31,2022, after leading the organization for eight years.
Becvar comes to the South Dakota Hall of Fame with over 20 years of executive leadership experience in non-profit and for-profit organizations as well as in higher education. Most recently, Becvar served as President and COO of Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and as leadership faculty with The Indian University of North America where she tripled development efforts, expanded enrollment, and led the operations of multiple departments.
“The Board of Directors of South Dakota Hall of Fame is very excited to welcome Laurie to our organization. Her demonstrated track record of implementing strategic initiatives, creating programs, expanding community outreach and education, and leading fundraising and growth initiatives convinced us she is absolutely the right person to lead the Hall into the future,” said Marci Burdick, Board Chair and Search Committee Head.
Becvar commented, “It is truly an honor to have been chosen to lead the South Dakota Hall of Fame — an organization capturing the rich stories of excellence throughout the state and sharing that knowledge to inspire, teach, and learn. My South Dakota roots are deep. My family came to Dakota Territory in 1870, and this history and the Hall’s mission and vision motivate me to pay tribute to historic legacies and to champion excellence in our beautiful South Dakota.”
Becvar earned both her Master of Arts and Doctorate Degrees in Higher Education Administration from University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
To learn more visit www.sdhalloffame.org.
