MARION — The annual District 8 Spring Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Marion for Legionnaires from Turner, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson and Yankton counties.
The Legion business session will begin at 2 p.m. in the American Legion Post Home preceded by a social at 1:00 p.m.
Participants will elect District Commanders and District Vice Commanders for two-year terms.
The session will also feature Post Americanism reports, a membership turn-in, recognition of the District 8 Legionnaire of the Year and an address by State American Legion Commander Gary Wolkow of DeSmet.
District 8 Commander will conduct the business session and Marion Post 235 will oversee the local arrangements.
The District 8 Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 2 p.m. the same day at the American Legion Post Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.