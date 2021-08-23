Memories of a missing Vietnam War veteran were revived with a bridge naming Monday in his honor on the 54th anniversary of his disappearance.
The commemoration, held at American Legion Post 138 in Tabor, included friends, neighbors and family of U.S. Army Capt. Charles Lane Jr., who was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967.
The bridge over the James River north of Yankton on Highway 81 will be named the Captain Charles Lane Memorial Bridge in conjunction with the Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program, the state’s most recent effort to recognize and honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“It’s times like this, our families, loved ones and neighbors come and gather to ensure that our fallen heroes’ stories are never forgotten,” said South Dakota Lt. Gov. Larry Roden. “This (bridge) sign will serve as a constant reminder to everyone that crosses that bridge from now forward, that the freedoms that we take for granted in our country came at a price.”
Also present were representatives from the South Dakota Department of Veteran’s Affairs (SDDVA), the South Dakota National Guard (SDNG), District 18 and Lane’s family.
Fifty-four years ago, Lane’s widow, Cheryl Walberg, said she was awakened at around 10:20 p.m. by two first lieutenants and the family priest who told her that Lane’s plane had been shot down with three other pilots and that he would be listed as missing in action (MIA).
At the time, Walberg had a 16-month-old daughter and a one-month-old daughter, and she was living with her parents while her husband was deployed.
“Later, after I moved to Aberdeen, I became really active in the National League of POW/MIA Families across the nation,” Walberg said. “We fought to get better care for those that were being held prisoner, and we succeeded in that. Eventually, when the POWs did come home, they changed Chuck’s status to died in action, and no body found.”
SDNG Capt. Alan Armstrong told the audience that Lane’s story resonated with him because in 2007, when he was a 21-year-old Specialist, he was part of a search to find a downed pilot in the middle of Baghdad.
“I started reading through the stories and what happened to Capt Lane and all the efforts they put forth in trying to find his body,” Armstrong said. “It really hit home.”
Lane’s daughters, Julie Dinger and JoAnne McPherson, also took a few moments to remember their father.
“Aug. 23 has always been a sad day for our family, a day of remembrance, a day of what-ifs,” said Dinger. “Honoring him on this day will always add a little sweetness to Aug. 23.”
Though neither child could remember their father, they were very proud of him nonetheless, Dinger said, adding that thanks to shared recollections of him from family and friends she now feels as though she almost knows him.
She talked a bit about his life, including his early life in Tabor and his love of playing the drums. Lane was in a band called the Toreadors that included the Surfaris’ song “Wipeout,” with its long drum solo, in their repertoire.
“One evening, during the drum solo, as a prank, the rest of the band went out into the audience and sat down to have a drink or two,” Dinger said. “All the while dad was on the stage playing the ‘Wipeout drum solo, over and over and over, looking at his fellow band members wondering when they were ever going to come back up and join him.”
One friend talked about how he and Lane would go fishing in the James River — the very River, which flows under the bridge that will soon be named for him, Dinger said.
The information about the bridge naming project came to the family in 2020 from an aunt who still lives in South Dakota.
Walberg, Dinger, and McPherson now live out of state, said McPherson.
“In October, when I was sick with COVID, I decided that I was going to take it on,” she said of the application process. “Mom and I were brainstorming because (the woman at the VA) said, ‘Along with your application, it would be great if you could have some letters of recommendation.’ Again, we don’t have any contacts here anymore.”
The brainstorming session turned up a few names from the past, all of whom were glad to help in any way they could, she said.
“The moral of the story is that all these people that I didn’t even know were willing to help,” McPherson said. “That’s South Dakota, and I appreciate that.”
A table commemorating Lane’s life was placed near the podium during Monday’s ceremony. On it were photos of Lane from his youth through his marriage and time in the military as well as his many awards and decorations, including the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Purple Heart. Also on the table was a photo of his name on the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington.
His family now has their sights set on the newest memorial to be added to his memory.
“Chuck has a marker here (in Tabor) in the cemetery, he has a marker in the National Cemetery in the Black Hills and now he’s got a bridge,” Walberg told the group. “So he will never be forgotten.”
