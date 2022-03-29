Farmers Pride of Battle Creek, Nebraska, announced in a press release that it is acquiring Avon Farmers Elevator of Avon. The purchase includes grain facilities, agronomy storage and equipment and bulk fuel delivery and plant assets.
It was announced last September that Farmers Pride leased the grain facilities in Avon for six months. Acquisition discussions were initiated in December by both companies’ board of directors. Avon members approved the sale in February.
“The board of directors of Avon Farmers Elevator are pleased to have made the sale of our grain facilities, agronomy operations and bulk fuel delivery to Farmers Pride,” said Ben Zacharias Avon Farmers Elevator Board Chairman and Avon area farmer, in a press release. “We are excited and looking forward to the services Farmers Pride can offer the area crop and livestock producers and the people of Avon and the surrounding area.”
Farmers Pride President and CEO Dean Thernes said, “Farmers Pride is excited to serve the Avon area producers and the Avon community with quality products and programs designed to benefit the ag-producer. As a producer-owned cooperative, Farmers Pride distributes its earnings back to its owners in the form of cash and stock dividends as well as upgrading physical assets over time.”
Farmers Pride is a cooperative owned by 6,000 farmers and ranchers across northeast Nebraska with locations in Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Ewing, Laurel, Madison, Newman Grove, Neligh, O’Neill, Oakland, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview and Snyder.
