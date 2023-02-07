Bill Would Have Trespassing Hunters, Anglers Pay Landowners
PIERRE — A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims to deter unauthorized hunting and fishing on private land. Any hunter or angler found to be hunting, fishing or trapping on private property would be required to pay $150 for unknowingly doing so, and $500 for knowingly doing so.

