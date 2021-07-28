FREEMAN — Officials at the Heritage Hall Museum & Archives in Freeman remind the public that the museum will be open Saturday, July 31, during the 2021 South Dakota Chislic Festival, which will be held next door to the museum.
The museum is open daily from May through September. Summer hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from May through September. The museum is open weekday afternoons from October through April and is always also open by appointment.
Although there is an admission fee to tour the museum, both the archives and the mercantile, which features a wide variety of crafts from local artisans, are open to the public at no charge. People are welcome to call 605-925-7545 or email info@heritagehallmuseum.com for more information or go online to heritagehallmuseum.com and to the Heritage Hall Museum and Archives Facebook page.
The museum is located at 880 Cedar St.
