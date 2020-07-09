Incidents
• A report was received at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday of an assault on Pine St.
• A report was received at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday of an assault on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of prescription drugs on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:29 a.m. Thursday of a gas drive-off in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report as received at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday of theft off of Timberland Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report as received at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Hillview Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report as received at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday of two missing kayakers. The kayakers were later found on the Nebraska side of the river.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
