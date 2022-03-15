Yankton County Honors Vietnam Vets

Yankton County officials are making sure area Vietnam War veterans are getting the welcome home they never received.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the County Commission voted unanimously to recognize March 29, 2022 as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran’s Day.”
Cody Mangold, Yankton County Veteran’s Services officer, read a proclamation about the date, which is meant to commemorate Vietnam War veterans and give them the welcome home they did not receive following their time in the war.
“It was also the first time in history America failed to welcome its veterans back as heroes,” Mangold read from the proclamation. “The establishment of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day would be an appropriate way to honor those members of the United States Armed Forces who served in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.”
Commissioner Dan Klimisch used the opportunity to relay a story from his own service.
“I remember my last tour of duty, we got delayed with a sand storm,” he said. “We showed up in Fort Dix, New Jersey, at 2:30 in the morning and a group of Vietnam veterans were there for us at 2:30 in the morning to give us some coffee and donuts and say, ‘thanks.’”
He said this group of veterans was doing something they hadn’t experienced.
I was pretty tired at the time, but the more I think about it, I appreciate it,” he said. “They said, ‘We didn’t have any type of welcome home, and we want to make sure you younger veterans have that welcome home.’ Thank you for what you guys have done, and it’s really made a difference for us younger veterans.”
Mangold said he’d had a similar experience upon his return to the U.S. from serving overseas.
“When I came home, it was about three in the morning,” he said. “We got back a little later than (Klimisch) to Bangor, Maine. You have no idea how much it meant to see people at 3 o’clock in the morning welcoming you home that didn’t have to be there. It meant a lot. They were there with coffee, cookies, juice, but I only had a couple of things on my mind — get outside, kiss that ground and be happy to be home. If it wasn’t for you all fighting to make sure we weren’t treated the same way, I don’t think we would’ve had that.”
Also Tuesday, the commission continued a discussion on the future of employee holidays following last meeting’s failure to adopt Juneteenth as a county holiday.
Chairman Joseph Healy said he still has some concerns with just adopting the same holiday schedule as the state.
“Following the state, not all of our departments would get these days off,” he said.
Klimisch said that he believes following the state is the best course of action.
“Forty-two of the 66 counties just follow the state,” he said. “That would probably be the easiest. I know I’ve heard feedback that when we’re open on a state holiday, daycare is an issue.”
On Healy’s point about not being able to give all departments every day off, Klimisch said that this would already be a near-impossible order.
“We’re never going to be able to completely close down,” Klimisch said. “If we get a snow storm on a holiday, the highway guys are going to be out. The ambulance is always out. The sheriff, the jail — those missions never stop.”
No decisions were made.
During commissioner updates, the board also said there needs to be a discussion about how the county will proceed if recreational marijuana is successful on the November ballot.
Commissioner Cheri Loest said it would be best to start the discussion ASAP.
“It did not get passed by the Legislature, but it’s going to be on the ballot this fall,” she said. “I think it would behoove us to have our poop in a pile in anticipation it gets passed. That’s a big one. We rushed it the last time we did medical. It turned out fine, but it’s better to prepare.”
Klimsich wasn’t so sure there’s a need to address it yet.
“Personally, I would like to wait because we don’t know what’s going to happen come November,” he said.
“We said that on medical marijuana, too, that we had time,” Loest pointed out. “If you have in mind what you want to do, it can sit here and we have it ready to go.”
Commissioner Don Kettering had an observation on the debate.
“The way you guys are arguing about this marijuana indicates to me you haven’t had a doobie for a while,” he said.
The board will discuss the prospect of recreational marijuana during its April 5 meeting.
