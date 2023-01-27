During last month’s extreme cold, two Yankton residents braved the elements to help Westside Park’s ducks when “fowl” weather froze over the duck pond.

The park’s pond update came to a halt last fall when a leak was discovered while refilling it. Unable to repair the leak before the cold set in, city officials announced that the work would have to wait until spring, leaving the ducks who winter there with relatively shallow water.

(0) comments

