County Applies For Additional BIG Grant

Yankton County officials are looking to the state for additional funds to get a highly anticipated bridge project back on track.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to apply for a $6.2 million Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) to cover the additional cost of replacing Stone Church Bridge.
In February, the county was awarded a $3,166,000 BIG grant for what was a project estimated at $4.2 million. However, as inflation and supply chain issues began to take hold, costs of construction started to rise. In October, the county opened bids on the project and rejected the lowest bid which came in at $8.7 million.
On Tuesday, Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said the additional funds are allowed in theory, even though the $6.2 million would push the total ask amount over the $8 million cap.
“If you read through the BIG grant rules … it says, ‘No LPA may be awarded more than $8 million in total BIG funds unless the BIG portion of a single structure exceeds this amount,’” he said. “This is a single structure.”
He said that the overall grant could also include extra money for unforeseen issues.
“This is one thing they did add to the grant application — a 15% overall project contingency,” he said. “That was not allowed before, and the way things have been going in the past year, they put a spot on there for that now.”
Sedlacek said that the county will still be paying quite a bit for the bridge if it reaches the new estimate of $11 million.
“We’re going to be on the hook for $2.6-$2.7 (million) plus the paving,” he noted.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch asked whether it’s standard for the paving not to be included in the grant itself.
“The Bridge Improvement Grant is just for the bridge itself,” Sedlacek said. “Outside of that, it’s not covered.”
Commissioner Cheri Loest said there is some funding already budgeted for James River bridges, but it comes short of the new estimates.
“If I remember correctly, our general fund has assigned $1.5 million for Jim River bridges,” she said. “That will have to be dealt with next year if we get this approved.”
When the initial BIG grant was approved earlier this year, expectations were that work would have begun as early as this fall. On Tuesday, Sedlacek said even with the approval of a new BIG grant, it will take some time before any work commences.
“If we apply and get what we’re asking for, our goal would be to bid let it right away to get it on the plan for next fall or 2024 and try to get a price locked in ASAP so we don’t end up with a big difference in price again,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved two conditional-use permits;
• Approved updated ambulance job descriptions;
• Moved consideration of cannabis license renewals to the second meeting in December;
• Approved a cost-of-living adjustment for county employees;
• Approved changes to the county’s code of conduct and social media policies.
