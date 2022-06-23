CROFTON, Neb. — Author and historian Jeff Barnes will present “Bad Man in a Better Place: Jesse James in Nebraska” on July 2 at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Weigand Picnic Shelter.
Barnes shares what’s known of the truth, the fiction, and the legend of Jesse James in Nebraska.
This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Game and Parks as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.
A vehicle park entry permit is required.
