Paul Michael Black, 3502 S. Jim River Rd, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,430.50; Jail sentence of 15 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Michael David Reifers, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $105.
Robert Chladek, 300 Murphy Lane, Yankton; No motorcycle driver license; $122.50.
Marc Svartoien, Freeman; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Cain Sebastian Dahlberg, 517 Broadway Apt. #1, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrew James Taylor, Tabor; Renewal registration during assigned month; $122.50.
Marcus Scott Daniels, Thief River Falls, Minn.; Speeding on interstate highway; $127.50.
Cooper David Cornemann, 300 Valley Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
Miles Kerber, Norfolk, Neb.; Drive vehicle with contents leaking or dropping; $122.50.
Devon Michael Haugen, 3703 Kristi Lane, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Justin Rahn Paulson, 1604 Peninah St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Heather Hochstein, Sioux Falls; License not transferable; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ray Anthony Jackson, 301 Bunker Ln #23, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Fransisco Rubio Andrade, 905 W. 8th St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $122.50.
Austin Wayne Klebenstein, Mitchell; No driver’s license; $120.
Heather Lynn Schaefer, 415 W. 15th Street #18, Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alfonzo De’Andre Johnson, 200 E. 15th Street #3, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Cassandra Jo Ludens, Yukon, Okla.; Speeding on a state highway; $147.50.
Ray Anthony Jackson, 301 Bunker Ln #23, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
John Pauljauregui Lavasseur, Vermillion; Carry or place explosives on public conveyance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess explosives with criminal intent; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with indifference to human life; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license.
Tiffany Marie Pommerville, Lesterville; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Haley Brandt, 503 Green Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
William Jame Clarke, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $127.50.
Tegan Omari McLean, Creighton, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Shane Tyrell Kershner, 138 Par Ln, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $122.50.
Glenn Andersen, Junior, 2005 Ross St., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
