PIERRE — The Agricultural Land Assessment Implementation and Oversight Advisory Task Force, chaired by Rep. Kirk Chaffee (R-Whitewood), will hold its first meeting of the 2021 Interim on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, beginning at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
Members will receive a report from the Department of Revenue that includes an overview on ag land productivity, updated productivity data and an update on soil table development. There is also time reserved for public testimony.
The meeting agenda can be viewed online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/221663.pdf.
