ATV Risks
All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV) are great tools in the feedyard. However, all operators must be made aware of the unique hazards they present and the real risk of injury or death if they’re not operated safely.

Identifying ATV safety principles is one of the aims of Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH). This University of Nebraska Medical Center group (https://www.unmc.edu/publichealth/feedyard/) is conducting two research projects (funded by National Institutes of Occupational Safety and Health) that are designed to make a positive impact on the sustainability of cattle feedyards through increased safety and health efforts.

