DES MOINES, IOWA —The community blood supply has been low due to lower donor turnout. LifeServe is calling on all blood donors to help boost this blood supply this fall.
Someone requires a blood transfusion every two seconds. 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.
