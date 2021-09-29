100 Years Ago
Friday, September 30, 1921
• Another Pier, number 3, of the Meridian Highway has been completed, and the forms were being removed today. This weekend also finds the sinking of the caisson for Pier 4 well along, the caisson for Pier 5 ready for sinking as soon as caulkers finish their work, the tramway built out to the site of Pier 6 and a start about to be made on the caisson there, and the site for Pier 7 leveled.
• Hog cholera is present in practically every township in Yankton county at the present time, and in many cases it is wiping out almost the entire herd, according to County Agent J.M. Brander, who has been kept busy this week going to various points in the county to assist with vaccination.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 30, 1946
• The museum at the State University is rapidly becoming more prominent among travelers to South Dakota, according to Dr. W.H. Over, museum curator. Last year there were nearly 1,800 visitors from throughout South Dakota, the United States and from five foreign countries.
• Temperatures which just hit the freezing mark Saturday night and which stayed near that point Sunday night brought a light frost to this section, but it was not enough to cause any corn damage, a nursery official here opined. The thermometer fell to 32 degrees Saturday night, while the low Sunday night was 34 degrees.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 30, 1971
• Prospects for a tuition grant program for private education in South Dakota are not good, Gov. Richard Kneip said Wednesday. Kneip told a Yankton College convocation that the answer to the financial crisis of private colleges in the state is in the traditional private sources of support.
• Mrs. Marie Hansen, Route 1, found five horseshoes, hung them up and had good luck growing an amazing sunflower this summer. The 10-foot humpbacked stalk of this flower is topped by a sunny face measuring 17 inches in diameter.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 30, 1996
• Dakota Day 1996 will go down in USD annals as featuring a football game that rates as an experience – not just a game. Years from now graying alums will gather and ask, “Were you at the Dome in ’96 when the Coyotes beat the valiant Northern Colorado’s Bears, but it took two game-winning field goals by Joe Whitney to get the job done in overtime?”
• Mike Koehler, from Elkhart Lake, Wis., was crowned the 10th Mr. Dakota and Annie Gillis, from Lenexa, Kan., was crowned the 83rd Miss Dakota during coronation ceremonies at the University of South Dakota Friday night as part of the school’s homecoming.
