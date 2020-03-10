As the potential for COVID-19 cases in our community increases, the Yankton medical community and Yankton County emergency services are working together and preparing for any potential respiratory illness outbreak.
There are currently 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota.
The public’s help is necessary to slow the spread of this disease. You are asked to protect yourself and those around you by practicing good personal hygiene:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. If you are at increased risk for COVID-19 complications due to age or because you have a severe underlying medical condition, it is especially important for you to take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.
If you experience symptoms and have traveled within an outbreak area or have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider. If you need assistance connecting with a health care provider, call 211.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
• Cough
• Fever
• Shortness of breath
If you are feeling sick, follow the below tips to keep from spreading respiratory illness to others.
Again: Stay home.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Most cases are mild, similar to the common cold/ influenza and you can recover at home.
Testing for COVID-19 is performed on the recommendation of the South Dakota Department of Health. Follow the directions provided by your health care provider. Your assistance is vital to the ongoing public health response to try to slow the spread of this virus.
For more information on COVID-19 and how to prepare, visit a trusted source such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or your state health department website.
As new information becomes available, updates will be communicated.
