Black Friday — traditionally, the single busiest shopping day of the year — is going to look different this week. Instead of setting an alarm to brave crowds for deeply discounted items, many dedicated shoppers will be looking for deals online. Because of COVID-19, people have gotten used to doing their shopping online, and retailers have taken advantage of that by already offering specials that used to only be available on Cyber Monday – the Monday after Thanksgiving. These bargains will continue throughout the holiday season.
Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that because much of the 2020 holiday gift shopping will more than likely involve online shopping, it will also be a bonanza for scammers. Online purchase scams ranked among the top three riskiest scams for the last three years, according to the 2019 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report published in March 2020, shortly after COVID-19 shut down much of the economy.
The top reason people lost money to online scams was the enticement of a sales price. Scammers offered high demand products at a significantly reduced dollar amount, which then increased the desire to purchase the item. The risk of online purchase scams rises during the holidays because even more people are making online purchases, and scammers offer the most popular products for the season at great prices.
Consumers who lost money to online purchase scams reported the following platforms as the places where they saw the product: Facebook, Google, a direct merchant website, Instagram, or pop up ads on social media when they were actively shopping.
BBB recommends the following tips for shopping online this holiday season:
• Research before you buy. Out of the 57 percent who did not research the website or business via an independent source (*like BBB.org) before making a purchase, 81% lost money.
• If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. The top motivating factor for people who made a purchase was price. Many lost money so don’t shop on price alone
• Beware of fake websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews
• Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Respondents reported that website photos motivated them to engage with scammers, especially for pets/pet supplies, clothing/accessories, and vehicles.
• Make sure the website is secure.Look for the “https” in the URL (the extra "s" is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “http” – it is NOT secure.
• Beware of making quick purchases while scrolling through social media. Scammers have access to tools they need to learn about your buying behaviors, offering exactly what you want at enticingly low prices.
• Look for the BBB seal. BBB Accredited Businesses pledge to uphold the BBB Standards for Trust and to deal fairly with consumers. If a business displays a BBB seal, verify it by going to BBB.org.
• Use secure and traceable transactions and payment methods. According to BBB's research, those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money. Be cautious when paying by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.
• Shipment tracking information can be faked. Look closely to make sure it is a legitimate business. Avoid clicking on the tracking link; go to the 'shipper's website and type in the code to see if it is real.
• Count on BBB to help you “Shop Safe, Shop Smart.” More tips are available at BBB.org/holiday-tips.
• Report unsatisfactory purchase experiences to BBB. If you are unhappy with a purchase,file a complaint at BBB.org/complaints. If you never got what you paid for, consider reporting it to BBB Scam Tracker (BBB.org/ScamTracker) to help other consumers avoid being scammed. If you do decide to shop on Black Friday, BBB offers these tips to make your shopping experience productive and maybe even enjoyable.
• Stay Safe. Follow CDC guidelines to healthy and safe while in the store.
• Make the most of Black Friday deals. Start with a list of items and use sale flyers and promotions to determine which store has the best price. Set a budget and stick with it before heading out.
• Read the fine print. Some retailers may offer an additional percentage off the purchase, but could exclude certain deals or items such as “doorbusters.” Watch for companies boasting a high percentage off; but the original price could be inflated. Carefully check the price tags, terms, and conditions.
• Plan out the excursion. Make a map of the stores to visit and what items are at which store. Some retailers only honor sale ads during a certain time frame or on certain days, and could limit the amount of deeply discounted items available for purchase.
• Do your research. Read product reviews on extremely discounted items. It could be a cheaper model or brand advertised, and not what was expected. Check BBB.org for Business Profiles of the stores and read what other customers’ have experienced.
• Know the return policy and warranty information. Pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties to the person who will use the item. Gift receipts are an easy way for recipients to return or exchange a gift if it’s not just right, but make sure the item is able to be returned before purchasing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.