Mount Marty Reaches Out To Presentation College Students

Yankton’s Mount Marty University (MMU) is giving students of Presentation College an opportunity to complete their college education at MMU.
In a press release issued Thursday, Mount Marty announced a teach-out agreement with Aberdeen’s Presentation College “to ensure students have a Catholic Benedictine option in South Dakota.”
Last week, officials at Presentation College (PC) announced plans to close at the end of the 2023 summer term.
“We at Mount Marty are sad to lose our longtime NAIA rival in sports and our Catholic sister institution in South Dakota,” MMU President Marc Long said in the press release. “This agreement will ensure that Presentation students can easily transfer and feel welcome at our campus.”
A teach-out is an arrangement between two educational institutions to provide students with the opportunity to complete their course of study when one institution closes.
According to the press release, highlights of the agreement include:
• MMU will accept any currently enrolled Presentation College student with automatic admission and will meet the direct costs of PC students up to the cost of tuition, ensuring that net student/family contribution will be the same;
• The agreement will ensure that all academic credits receiving a grade of C- or higher will be accepted and will waive institutional credit requirements for Presentation students;
• Presentation College students have the option of living on or off campus at MMU in Yankton;
• Presentation College student-athletes have the option to continue their athletic careers at MMU.
The press release added that Mount Marty and Presentation have a long history of working together.
“The Benedictine Sisters of Yankton and the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen both came to the Dakota Territory in the late 1800s with the mission to serve early settlers through education and health care, founding what is now Avera Health and our institutions,” Long said. “We are thankful to have the opportunity to continue that mission for these students at MMU.”
Presentation students and their families are being invited to a reception at Minerva’s Restaurant in Aberdeen at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, “to visit with MMU representatives from Academics, Admission, Financial Aid, Student Success and Athletics,” the press release said. “MMU is also offering one-to-one admission counseling sessions with students on PC’s campus Tuesday, Jan. 31.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.