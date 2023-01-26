Mount Marty Reaches Out To Presentation College Students

Mount Marty University

 Courtesy Photo

Yankton’s Mount Marty University (MMU) is giving students of Presentation College an opportunity to complete their college education at MMU.

In a press release issued Thursday, Mount Marty announced a teach-out agreement with Aberdeen’s Presentation College “to ensure students have a Catholic Benedictine option in South Dakota.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.