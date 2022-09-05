Hurley School Sale Raises Funds
These band uniforms were among the items from the old Hurley High School that were sold at an auction this summer held during the “Hot Hurley Nights” celebration. The proceeds will be used for bleachers at the current Hurley school site, which now houses the Viborg-Hurley School District’s middle school for grades 5-8. 

 Courtesy Photo

HURLEY — Several pieces of Hurley school history remain alive in the hands of fortunate bidders.

The Viborg-Hurley School District auctioned off memorabilia this summer in conjunction with the “Hot Hurley Nights” community celebration.

