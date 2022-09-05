Hurley School Sale Raises Funds

HURLEY — Several pieces of Hurley school history remain alive in the hands of fortunate bidders.
The Viborg-Hurley School District auctioned off memorabilia this summer in conjunction with the “Hot Hurley Nights” community celebration.
The sale of items from the Hurley school’s past will help fund an item for the school’s future, according to Superintendent Brett Mellem. The proceeds will be used for bleachers at the Hurley site, which now houses the district’s middle school for grades 5-8.
“The auction went well (that day) with a total of $3,600 coming in and going towards the small gym bleacher restoration,” he said. “The amount brought in will not fully cover the restoration but will go a long way to helping complete the project.”
The auction contained a small number of items and took place in a live auction format, Mellem said. The bidding was conducted in the school’s west gym parking lot following the “Hot Hurley Nights” parade.
School staff came across the memorabilia during a cleaning process, Mellem said. “These items were located in storage rooms in the Viborg-Hurley Middle School,” he said.
The district, a consolidation of the former Viborg and Hurley schools, has conducted a similar event in the past, Mellem said.
“The Viborg-Hurley School District did hold a rummage sale in previous years to sell surplus items,” he said. “We felt, because these items were Hurley specific, the auction would be the best way to allow the public an equal chance at purchasing.”
The bleacher project is part of a larger restoration effort at the Hurley attendance center, Mellem said.
“The Viborg-Hurley School District is currently working on a project to restore the small gym to the original 1945 structure,” he said. “The stage was recently refinished, and now the focus will be on restoring the wood bleachers to their original form.”
A number of the auction items carried the former Hurley school’s “Bulldog” mascot and its orange, black and white school colors.
The following were listed for sale at the Hurley school memorabilia auction:
• Scoreboard that works and comes with a controller;
• Scoreboard that does not work;
• Center panel of the valance from the stage curtain (contains the “HHS” initials);
• Small gym original floor boards (limited quantities);
• Bulldog mascot;
• Banner containing a photo of the 2008 Hurley-Marion Cobras 9AA State Football Champions;
• Drum with the words “Hurley High School” on it;
• Band uniforms, featuring the orange, black and white school colors;
• Orange and black banner with the message “Home of the Hurley Bulldogs”;
• Orange and Black Banner with the message “Hurley Bulldogs 1992 Girls State B Basketball Champions”;
• A sign with the word “Hurley”;
Not all school memorabilia went on the auction block, as some items were retained for historical reasons, Mellem said.
“The (school) district did consider donating a few of the items to the museum and did keep a few things back from the auction for that reason,” he said. “All trophies and athletic banners are still on display at the school from the original Hurley School District.”
Rather than go onto the junkpile, the sold Hurley school mementos have now found a home with private individuals.
And while those items are no longer housed at the school, most of them remain close, Mellem said.
“The majority of the items stayed around the Hurley area,” he added.
