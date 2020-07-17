Yankton Area Arts To Reopen Monday

Art will be back in Yankton Monday — and ready for appreciation.
Yankton Area Arts (YAA), which has been closed since the new coronavirus pandemic began, will reopen the doors at GAR Hall to the public Monday with the 2020 Mighty Mo Photo Exhibit. The theme for this year, ironically, is the “human touch.”
“Who knew a year ago when we made the theme ‘Human Touch’ that we would need human touch so much right now?” Julie Amsberry, YAA executive director said. “So it’ll be interesting to see the photos that come in and how the photographers interpret them.”
The entries will be ready to be viewed Monday, with COVID-19 restrictions in place for safety.
Three judges will be viewing the entries beginning next week. Winners will be announced the first Friday of August, which would ordinarily be a large gallery event.
“We aren’t doing public First Fridays because we have so many photographers that participate,” she said. “We’ll be doing a livestream of the award ceremony on Aug. 7 on Facebook and Instagram, so people can still watch and participate.”
There will also be the opportunity to ask questions on the online platform, she said.
Until further notice, GAR Hall will be open to the public Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m.
“We’ll be taking extra sanitation precautions, wiping down high-touch surfaces on a daily basis, making sure we have hand sanitizer, and staff will be wearing masks,” Amsberry said. “We are encouraging visitors to wear masks as well.”
YAA is limiting the maximum occupancy of the one-room GAR Hall exhibit space to 10 individuals.
“We’re going to limit it to eight people plus two staff in the gallery at a time,” Amsberry said. “Anybody who feels they’re high risk and wants a private viewing can call us and arrange it.”
Staff at YAA is also planning a virtual exhibit for those who do not want to venture out with the virus still circulating.
Today (Saturday), YAA is hosting its annual Meridian En Blanc fundraiser, but this year the event is virtual and is being called Meridian at Home.
Meridian En Blanc is a ticketed event that normally offers a catered meal and beverages on Yankton’s Meridian Bridge with attendees dressed in white. Ticket sales ended July 1.
Because of the situation with the virus, a large gathering — even outdoors — is not being recommended by health care professionals at this time.
“We had insulated grocery bags printed up,” Amsberry said. “People will drive thru and get their meal, and then they can go enjoy it at their home or in a park, with friends, without friends. It’s up to them.”
YAA is working with Yankton’s Chamber of Commerce to have text messages sent out throughout the evening.
“We’ll text a private link to a concert,” Amsberry said. “Rock Parties has agreed to do a private concert for our patrons.”
There will also be a text asking participants to upload a selfie of their dinner event so others can see it and participants can see each other.
“It’s a way of communion without being together,” she said. “We’ll just kind of pick out some fun themes and choose some winners in the selfie contests. We’ve got little prizes.”
Usually, YAA arranges for an artist to be creating art on the bridge during the event, so attendees can watch.
“This year, our patrons will become the artists,” Amsberry said. “We have an at-home art project for them to do and we’re going to ask them to send pictures of that.”
Those entries will go online so the community can vote on them.
“We have really good turnout,” Amsberry said. “We are really excited about how many people purchased tickets and are supporting YAA.
“It’s such a weird year. We’re just really grateful that people are embracing this idea and making the most of it.”
———
Sponsors for this year’s Meridian at Home event include: First Dakota National Bank, Embroidery and Screen Works and Wireless World.
For more information visit www.yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.