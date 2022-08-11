Five Avera hospitals have been named 5-star facilities by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Star ratings enable consumers to more quickly and easily assess the patient experience of care information that is provided on the Care Compare website.
The sites earning the highest (5-star) rating include:
• Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, Sioux Falls;
• Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen;
• Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, Mitchell;
• Avera Heart Hospital, Sioux Falls;
• Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.
“At Avera, our care teams are empowered to do what’s best for each patient, providing the right care at the right time,” said David Erickson, MD, Avera’s Chief Medical and Innovation Officer. “Continuous improvement is engrained in what we do. It’s affirming to see the results of the latest star ratings. Quality is truly everyone’s job — from our physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, care techs, food service team members, housekeepers and so many more.”
CMS updated data on Care Compare, including the overall hospital quality star rating, on July 27. 3000 hospitals were part of this recent data refresh. The Care Compare overall hospital rating system summarizes a variety of quality measures into a single star rating, making it easier for consumers to compare hospitals. The overall star rating summarizes quality information, including mortality, safety, readmissions, patient experience and overall effectiveness and efficiency of care. The five top performing Avera sites consistently exceeded national and state scores.
