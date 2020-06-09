Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.