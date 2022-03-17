• A report was received at 8:37 a.m. Thursday of the theft of a bicycle on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 1:16 p.m. Thursday of the theft of a hammer on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Perkins St. in Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday of an assault off of Highway 81.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday of theft off of 292nd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.