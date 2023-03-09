The Yankton Democratic Party will be meeting Monday, March 13, at the Yankton Community Library (quiet room) at 5:30 p.m.
The State Party officers have been elected and now it’s time to elect local party officers. The local elections take place between April and June, so they will be preparing for these upcoming elections at this meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.