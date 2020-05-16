Yankton County reported two more COVID-19 tests in Saturday’s update.
The county has seen six new cases in the last two days and 11 cases since May 8.
The number of recovered cases remained at 26.
Clay County (Vermillion) also reported two new cases, giving it 14 cases overall. Eight cases are considered recovered.
Union County (Elk Point) recorded three new cases to give it 60 total. The county has 42 recovered cases.
Overall, South Dakota reported 72 positive tests Saturday for a of total 3,959 known cases.
The number of recovered cases rose to 2,673, with 1,242 cases considered active.
A total of 304 South Dakotans have been hospitalized during the pandemic. Of those, 75 are currently hospitalized.
No new deaths were reported. The state’s toll remains at 44.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported six deaths for the second day in a row late Friday. It gives the state 119 deaths overall.
Knox County (Center) reported two new positive tests, giving it eight known cases overall.
Nebraska reported 356 new cases Friday, giving it a total of 9,772.
