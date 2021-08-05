The Menno Pioneer Opry to meet tonight, August 6 at 7 PM at the Big Red Barn located on the Pioneer Acres site on the north end of Menno.
A program of oldtime country and gospel music with a potluck snack lunch served at intermission. Freewill offering will be taken for the Menno Pioneer Heritage Association.
If you are a musician and have not played at the Menno Opry before, please contact the opry organizer at: 605-212-9011.
There will be one more Opry for this year on Friday evening, Sept. 3.
