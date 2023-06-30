Come out to the Mead Museum on Friday, July 7, at noon for the next installment of the museum’s monthly “Feed Your Mind” series.
You will hear from The Farmers’ Daughters’ Sewing Museum from Vermillion. The museum started over 20 years ago when Sally Abild and Evelyn Hanson found vintage sewing machines at auctions. You will learn the history of sewing & sewing machines from the 1800s to the 1960s.
